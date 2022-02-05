iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.46

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.46 and last traded at $126.56, with a volume of 19434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

