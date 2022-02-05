iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.46

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.46 and last traded at $126.56, with a volume of 19434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.81.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
