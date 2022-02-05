Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $53,332.74 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.