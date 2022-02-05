Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $53,332.74 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

