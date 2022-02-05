Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Update

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Abri SPAC I has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $3,914,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

