Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCVIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

