PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

PREKF opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

