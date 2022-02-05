Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

GWRE stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

