National Bank Financial Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.83. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

