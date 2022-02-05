Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

