Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $292.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp has outperformed its industry. In the third quarter of 2021, LabCorp’s overall base Business improved 14.6%. Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales on strong base business growth. In terms of COVID-19 response, in the third quarter, LabCorp experienced greater-than-anticipated COVID testing volumes. The company’s recent receipt of the FDA’s EUA for a combined COVID and flu-at-home collection kit is another upside. On projection of an improved outlook for the rest of the year, the company has raised its full-year guidance. Notably, LabCorp exited the third quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, the earnings figure declined on a year-over-year basis. Diagnostics revenues in the quarter were significantly impacted by decelerating demand for COVID-19 testing.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.40.

NYSE LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $223.36 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

