OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.