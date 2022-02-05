All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

