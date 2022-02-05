Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 67,979 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,685,000 after buying an additional 404,887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,605,000.

TLT stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

