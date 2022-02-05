Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Amundi acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

