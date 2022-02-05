Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.93 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.