Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 93.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 143,202 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $5.39 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

