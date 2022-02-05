Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

