Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $76,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

