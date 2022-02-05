Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPI. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.67 ($3.06).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.18) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.63). The company has a market cap of £948.63 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.