Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

RCKT stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

