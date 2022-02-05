MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

MEIP stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

