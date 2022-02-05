Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

LON VOD opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £36.30 billion and a PE ratio of -268.44. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

