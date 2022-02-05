Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $7,733,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

