Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

RDI opened at $4.22 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 200.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reading International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.