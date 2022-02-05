CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Michael W. Bor Sells 9,769 Shares

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Michael W. Bor sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $20,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.00 on Friday. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 1,602.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 668,056 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarLotz by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 366,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 360,908 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.