CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Michael W. Bor Sells 9,769 Shares

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Michael W. Bor sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $20,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.00 on Friday. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20.
CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About CarLotz
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
