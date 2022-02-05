American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Sells C$13,090.00 in Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Trevor Burns sold 187,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at C$106,435.

Trevor Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

On Monday, January 17th, Trevor Burns sold 173,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$8,650.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Trevor Burns sold 85,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Trevor Burns sold 110,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Trevor Burns sold 13,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$650.00.

CVE MLY opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About American CuMo Mining

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.