Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Castor Maritime by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

