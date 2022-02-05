Edwin J. Santos Sells 300 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $17,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $983.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

