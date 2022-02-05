Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 897,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

