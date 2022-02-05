Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Drops By 15.4%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $3,654,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

