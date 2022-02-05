Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.61). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.