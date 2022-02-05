Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

