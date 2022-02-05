Largo’s (LGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.63. Largo has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The company has a market cap of C$678.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$67.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Largo will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

