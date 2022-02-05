BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.63. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.42 and a 52 week high of C$68.17. The stock has a market cap of C$61.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

