National Bank Financial Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.