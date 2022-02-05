Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

