HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $156.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. HEICO has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $561,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.