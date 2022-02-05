Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives $23.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $704.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

