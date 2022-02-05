Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

