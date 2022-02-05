$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.