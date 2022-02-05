$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $258.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

