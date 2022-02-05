Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys 73,500 Shares of Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$24,990.00 ($17,723.40).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 71,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$25,025.00 ($17,748.23).

On Monday, January 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 198,300 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$37.83 ($26.83) per share, with a total value of A$7,501,490.70 ($5,320,206.17).

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.