Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $158.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

