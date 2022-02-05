Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $29.82

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.82, but opened at $28.20. Bumble shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 2,503 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 682.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $44,742,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 109.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after buying an additional 863,954 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

