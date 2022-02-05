Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

