C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

