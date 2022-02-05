Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

