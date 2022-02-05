Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 400 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

