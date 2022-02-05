Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Value by 91.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after buying an additional 559,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retail Value by 473.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 223,847 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Retail Value by 639.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently -834.85%.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.