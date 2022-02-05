Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$1.00 target price on Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Shares of Small Pharma stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Small Pharma has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.