Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

